Asamoah Joins Inter

Kwadwo Asamoah

Internazionale have completed the signing of Kwadwo Asamoah on a free transfer from Juventus.

A statement published on the Serie A website yesterday confirmed that the versatile wideman officially signed for Inter on May 17, with the domestic heavyweights confirming the deal on their website.

The 29-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with Luciano Spalletti’s side.

Asamoah confirmed in May that he would not be renewing his contract with Juve, despite a new offer on the table, after representing the Old Lady for six years.

Since moving to Turin in 2012, he won six Serie A titles with the Italian giants, as well as four Italian Cups. His contract officially ended on June 30.

His time with Juventus was ravaged by injuries, although he still managed to make 156 outings for the club.

Inter also confirmed a deal to bring Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij to the club on a free transfer from Lazio. The international defender has signed a five-year deal with the Nerazzurri.

“It’s been a tough decision to make, because for six years, Juventus has been my life, and everyone here has been my family,” Asamoah told KweséESPN after revealing his decision to seek a change of scene.

“Leaving Juventus is like leaving a family for good but I needed to do this for my family.

“I am leaving with a lot of great memories from the trophies I have won at the club, to some of the greatest players I have worked with on a daily basis,” he added.

“Juventus just didn’t change my career and make me a better player, it made me a better man too.”

As well as Asamoah and De Vrij, Inter have already signed Matteo Politano and Radja Nainggolan this window.