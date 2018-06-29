A Tale Of Two Videos

Kennedy Agyapong and Anas Aremeraw Anas

Although Charles Dickens ‘A Tale Of Two Cities’ was about the ills of two cities, London and Paris, far away culturally and proximity wise from our circumstances, both share a commonness of decadence of integrity with us.

The Anas video and the counter one from Kennedy Agyepong both deal with the other side of the Ghanaian society. The two schools of interpretations of the Anas and Kennedy videos and the motives therein have been the source of airwave polemics in the past few weeks.

Many Ghanaians, especially lovers of football, have jumped into the ensuing exchanges with frenzy.

Even as some bayed for the former Ghana Football Association President’s blood, others with legal inclination sober in their approach have questioned the integrity of the method used to acquire the presentation.

We do not want to join any of the schools because we doubt whether we are qualified to render any interpretation given the rather legal complexities of the subject matter alongside the fact of it being a novelty. Without precedence to turn to under the circumstances, we would rather wait for the outcome of a due process when the matter eventually makes an entry in the court. It would appear that day would not be long in coming as aspects of it have already made partial entry, as it were, in court, one party having sued the other for defamation. The can of worms which would be opened would be a source of vital education and information for all Ghanaians. It is a defining subject for the moulding of our morals in a country plagued with challenges of integrity.

Following in the heels of the Anas video is the Kennedy Agyepong version which, considering the importance of its contents, cannot be brushed aside. Indeed this too has become a critical adjunct of the previous released videos from Anas Armeyaw Anas.

No judgment can be made therefore about the Anas video without juxtaposing it with the Kennedy Agyepong one.

We are even tempted to ask that Kennedy Agyepong be encouraged to release the second aspect of his collections because the Ghanaian society needs to understand the jigsaw puzzle occasioned by the competing videos.

With the mention of names of two former public officials, one a former Superior Police Officer and another from the judicial service, the importance of opening up everything for public scrutiny could not be more critical.

The integrity of the country is on the line. It is our position therefore that the matter be interrogated by persons with the requisite wherewithal so the necessary integrity laundering is made without delay.

The truth must be told regardless of whose ox is gored. Ghana needs laundering.