A Leader Ought To Be Wary Of His Source Of Wealth

A leader has been given power to get wealth. The power to get wealth comes from God. However, it is not only God who gives the power to get wealth. The devil is also able to give people the power to get wealth. People are either anointed by God or anointed by the devil to get wealth. Thus, there are two types of wealthy people in the world. One group was given the power to get wealth by God and the other group was given its power by the devil. Let me share some Scriptures to prove that both God and the devil give people power to get wealth.

How Does the Devil Make People Wealthy?

The devil took Jesus to the mountain and showed Him the whole world and the glory of it and declared that it was his to give to whomever he wanted to. Again, the devil taketh him up into an exceeding high mountain, and sheweth him all the kingdoms of the world, and the glory of them;

Matthew 4:8

From this Scripture, you can see that the devil had the whole world and all its wealth in his hands. He offered it to Jesus Christ if He would only bow down. The devil declared to Jesus that he would give him the kingdoms of the world and the glory of those kingdoms. If it was untrue, he would not dare say so to Jesus Christ. Jesus Christ refused to bow down and submit His ministry to the devil.

The devil gives money to people who bow down to him. People submit their music, their films, their dances, their bodies and their talents to the devil. The devil uses their music and their talents for his purposes. Satan charges the masses with lust and perversions as the music of people who have sold their soul to the devil is played or sung. The devil gives money and wealth to politicians who submit their power to him. A lot of rulers of this world receive their power from evil spirits. When a leader is subject to the devil and evil spirits, the evil spirits can lead those nations into poverty, war and destruction. The rulers do not care about the people because they are inspired by demons who want to destroy God’s creation. Be careful of your source of power if you are a leader!

A leader’s wealth that comes from the devil is wealth that comes with sorrow!

You will realise that the blessing of the Lord makes rich and adds no sorrow. There is a difference between the blessing of the Lord and other “blessings”.

The blessing of the Lord, it maketh rich, and he addeth no sorrow with it.

Proverbs 10:22

You may have some money and feel that God has blessed you. It is not only God who gives money to people. The devil can give people money. Have you noticed how many of the pop stars, film stars and soccer stars end up in sorrow and sadness? You wonder why the money was not able to make them happy. You wonder why they were not able to stay rich or maintain their apparent blessings. Indeed, the blessing of the Lord maketh rich and he addeth no sorrow with it.

A leader’s wealth that comes from the devil is wealth that comes in the wrong way.

The Bible calls this getting wealth “not by right”. This method of getting wealth is not something that God supports. Because God did not engineer this kind of wealth, He prophesies its doom. God declares that He will attack that wealth. The prophet, Jeremiah, declares that God will smite at your dishonest gain. Dear leader, examine your riches. Did you acquire it in a dishonest way?

As the partridge sitteth on eggs, and hatcheth them not; so HE THAT GETTETH RICHES, and NOT BY RIGHT, shall leave them in the midst of his days, and at his end shall be a fool.

Jeremiah 17:11

“In you they have taken bribes to shed blood; you have taken interest and profits, and you have injured your neighbors for gain by oppression, and you have forgotten Me,” declares the Lord GOD. “Behold, then, I SMITE MY HAND AT YOUR DISHONEST GAIN which you have acquired and at the bloodshed which is among you.”

Ezekiel 22:12-13 (NASB)

Leaders need the means to accomplish their set plans and objectives. This wealth is crucial for the survival of an organization or anything the leader sets out to do. Anyone who has wealth, has some kind of power working in his life that has drawn the wealth to him. Wealth can be from God or from the devil. Dear leader, which power would you like to work in your life to draw wealth unto you?

By Dag Heward-Mills