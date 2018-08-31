A-G Not Ruling Out Insider Job In Break-Ins

Gloria Akuffo

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Gloria Akuffo, is not ruling out the possibility of an inside job in a recent break-in at some offices of her department.

She has also confirmed that there have been similar incidents of break-ins and thefts at the department this year.

According to her, the last incident occurred in May this year.

“Anything is possible, whether the person is from outside or within, whether an outsider and insider collaborated, they are all possible,” she told Adom News, Thursday.

It emerged on Wednesday that some unidentified persons have been staging frequent break-ins at the offices of the Ministry of Justice.

One of the topmost officers affected is the Director of Public Prosecutions, Yvonne Attakorah Obuobisa, whose office was broken into in March this year. In that incident, the burglars took away a laptop computer and a printer.

It is unclear the sort of documents and programmes that were installed on the computer and whether they have any consequences on cases that the Attorney-General’s office is prosecuting or studying.

Speaking to Adom News, the Attorney-General explained that the contract of the security company that was in charge, Thomas Security Company Limited’s (T.S.S.L.), expired in April 2018 so the department decided to terminate the contract to secure the services of a new company.

“I contacted my brother the IGP [David Asante-Apeatu] and asked him to recommend a security company for me since he knows the best and God being so good, we have never experienced any robbery from the beginning of May when the new company took over till date,” she indicated.

Gloria Akuffo said she suspects the robbery could be engineered from within because the entrance to the offices in question were never tampered with and the abating of the occurrences upon the takeover by the new company.

The incidents were revealed Wednesday, August 29, by Frederick Asiamah, an investigator on Corruption Watch, a segment on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM.

-Adomonline