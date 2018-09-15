92 Fight For NDC Positions

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and Betty Mould Iddrisu

The list of the names of all members of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) vying for the various national positions in the party has been released.

According to the party, there are 101 aspirants involved, and as at Monday evening, the total number of nomination forms processed was 92.

The positions up for grabs include National Chairman, Vice Chairman, General Secretary and Deputy, National Organizer and Deputy, National Women Organizer and Deputy, National Youth Organizer and Deputy, National Executive Committee (NEC) members, Communications Officer and Deputy, as well as the Zongo Caucus, which is equivalent to the ruling NPP’s Nasara Coordinator.

Fierce Fight

It is turning out that the General Secretary post will witness a grueling contest, as the battle lines have been drawn between Samuel Koku Sitsofe Anyidoho, the current Deputy General Secretary in charge of Operations and his boss, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

After about four terms in office as General Secretary, Mr Asiedu Nketia, aka General Mosquito, is facing stiff challenge from Koku Anyidoho, popularly called ‘the Bull’, who has vowed to ‘topple’ his boss.

There is already a ‘fierce’ fight ahead of the contest and a party stalwart like former Central Regional NDC Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has backed Koku to unseat the incumbent because he says General Mosquito has outlived his usefulness.

Betty & Co

The National Chairmanship race is also going to be exciting, as the only female contender, Betty Mould Iddrisu, a former Attorney General and current Vice Chairperson of the party, slugs it out with four other leading members.

Mrs. Mould-Iddrisu, who served as Attorney-General during the Mills/Mahama administration, supervised the fraudulent payment of GH¢51.2 million to Alfred Woyome which has become an albatross around the neck of the party.

NDC’s Director of Elections, who supervised a disastrous 2016 general elections, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, former NDC General Secretary, Hudu Yahaya, and former Trade and Industry Minister and former NDC MP for Keta, Dan Abodakpi, have all shown interest in the chairmanship race.

Danny Annang, former Greater Accra Chairman of the NDC, who also helped to win the 2008 elections, is also vying for the post.

Hudu Yahaya was in the race in 2014 but chickened out at the last-minute while Mr. Abodakpi also lost to Kofi Portuphy, who is not seeking re-election after sending the party to opposition.

Abodakpi’s Nomination

The initial list released by the party did not include Mr. Abodakpi, who was Ghana’s Ambassador to Malaysia but yesterday he officially filed his nomination at the party’s headquarters at Adabraka in Accra to start full campaign.

It was Joe Gidisu, former Minister of Roads and Highways and NDC MP for Central Tongu, who presented Mr. Abodakpi’s nomination forms to Justice Affum, a member of the NDC National Election Department.

Mr Gidisu said the former minister’s campaign theme is “Heal, Unite, Reconnect, Restore.”

Vice Chairman

Seven bigwigs are contesting the Vice Chairmanship position.

They include Alhaji Amadu Bukari Sorogho, the NDC MP for Madina, who lost his seat in the last election to Alhaji Boniface Saddique of the NPP, Said Sinare, who vowed to renounce Islam if Nana Akufo-Addo becomes president but failed to do so after the defeat.

The rest are Lawyer Adu- Yeboah, former Central Regional Chairman, Hani Sherry Ayittey, former Minister for Fisheries, Yaw Owusu Obimpeh, former Ashanti Regional Chairman and Alhaji Sumaila Maha.

Deputy General Secretary

The Deputy General Secretary position has a tall list of contestants.

They include Alhaji Nuru Hamidan, former MCE for Asokore Mampong, who testified against Abuga Pele in the GYEEDA trial, which landed the former MP in prison; Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, former deputy minister; Peter Boamah Otokonor, who is the current registrar of Social Democratic School at the party’s headquarters; and David Kwaku Worwui-Brown.

The rest are Kwadwo Adu-Asare, a former NDC MP for Adenta, who shed tears at the Brazil 2014 Commission of Enquiry chaired by Justice Senyo Dzemefe; incumbent George Lawson; Abdullah Ishaq Farrakhan; Nii Dodoo Dodoo; Kale Cezar; Ephram Nii Tan Sackey; and Evans Amoo.

Kofi Adams

Incumbent National Organizer Kofi Adams is not seeking re-election because sources say he would be disgraced because of his poor handling of affairs which sent the party to opposition.

Strangely, Jemima Anita De- Sosoo, former Women’s Organizer and current Vice Chairperson, has withdrawn from the race.

Solomon Yaw Nkansah, who was lambasted in the Kwesi Botchwey’s report that investigated the defeat of the NDC in the 2016 general elections as National Communications Officer, is also vying for the post.

Yaw Boateng Gyan, who was defeated by Kofi Adams in the last contest, is staging a comeback for the post. Akamba Joshua Hamidu, current deputy organizer, and Baba Jamal Ahmed, former MP for Akwatia in the last election, as well as Mahdi Gibrill and Enoch Amoako-Nsiah have all declared their intention for the position.

Dr Alhassan Hanifa, Kombor Michael Ziecheree, Kobby Barlon, Vivian Abla Kpeglo, Mohammed Mamudu, Agbesi Nutsu, Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon, Alfred Kojo Triddles, Ebenezer Asare Sackitey and Ahmed Gedel are all in the race to become Deputy National Organizer.

The Communications Officer position is a straight fight between Fred Agbenyo and Sammy Gyamfi.

Godwin Ako Gunn, who was jailed by the Supreme Court for contempt in the Montie 3 saga, Mahama Seidu Samuel, Kwaku Boahen, Alhaji Mohammed Nasiru Seidu, Adongo Atule Jacob and Muhammed Nurullah Iddrisu are all contesting the Deputy Communications Officer slot.

Women’s Front

Incumbent Zaynab Joyce Mahama, Hajia Tawa Zakari, Margaret Chiravira and Dr. Hanna Louisa Bisiw, former Deputy Minister, who lost her seat at Tano South, are slugging it out for Women’s Organizer position, while Hajia Fati Osman, Abigail Akwambea Elorm Mensah, Hajia Alijata Sulemana Gbentie, Maame Efua Sekyi- Aidoo Houadjeto, Dr. Deynu Catherine and the controversial Araba Tagoe are going for National Deputy Women Organizer position.

Youth Wing

George Opare Addo, popularly called Pablo, a former MCE for Akuapen North, is being challenged by Yaw Brogya Genfi, immediate-past Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser; Wonder Madilo, a student activist ;and Elikem Kotoko for the National Youth Organizer position.

National Deputy Youth Organizer contest has Ruth Dela Seddoh, Alhaji Mohammmed Aminu Abio, Eric Edem Agbana, Lamptey Lawrence, Obed Koah Opintan, Fuseini S. Sugrinooma, Justice Yeboah, Stephanon Ayigura Nsoh Aduko, Ahmed Mankama Jackoni, Abraham Lincoln Garvy, Bright Nudokpo, Adel Umar Ibrahim and Sulemana Abdul Karim.

The NEC contestants include Alhaji Mohammed Mashood Alhaji, Alhaji Babanlame Abu Sadat, Sheriff Abudul Nasiru, Ebenezer Effah Hackman, Eliyasu Amadu, Alhaji Adramani Haribu, William Wilson Agbleke and Evelyn Enyonam Mensah, while the Zongo Caucus has Ismail Bawa, Alhaji Mamah Mohammed, Sadiku Sulley, Baba Ibrahim Mohammed, Abdul-Aziz Mohammmed and Abass Fuseini Sbaabe.

By William Yaw Owusu