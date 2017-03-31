90% Suicide Cases Linked To Mental Disorder

Jennifer Nyarko

Medical Director of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, Dr Pinaman Apau, has indicated that almost all suicide cases recorded in the country can be linked to some form of mental disorder.

Dr Apau said most people who die from suicide suffer a mental disorder, principally severe depression, adding that the risk of suicide is increased to about 15 fold in mental disorders.

“It will interest you to know that 9,523 cases of mood disorders were recorded in 2016 at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital alone. Not to mention the figures of the other psychiatric hospitals, community mental health units, the general hospitals and those who do not report to any of the facilities,” she said.

In recent past, the country was rocked with series of suicide cases, including two university girls.

It started with a female student of the University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi, Adwoa Agyarkwa Anyimadu-Antwi, who reportedly committed suicide by hanging in her hostel without leaving any reason for the dastardly act.

It was followed by another female student, Jennifer Nyarko, a 24-year old student of Agriculture and Consumer Science of the University of Ghana, who allegedly committed the act at the Akuafo Hall Annex A.

Neglect of Psychiatric Hospitals

The medical director, therefore, raised concern over the stigma and lack of attention given to psychiatric hospitals in the county.

She said the facility, built in 1904, has not seen any major renovations and therefore continues to grapple with financial, material and other resource allocations that are needed for its smooth operation.

“Our neglect of mental health and mental health issues makes it difficult for us to get data on mental health including suicide. This same neglect has also led to inadequate mental health personnel, lack of funding and non-passage of the legislative instrument to back the mental health act 846 which has passed in 2012,” she added.

Dr Apau, thus, called for a concerted effort in improving the quality and access to mental healthcare delivery in the country, and the Accra Psychiatric Hospital for that matter.

“And it is in this light that the hospital has since last year been appealing for funds to help with projects that would generate some revenue for the facility to take care of some of our challenges,” she added.

Goodwill Ambassador

In a bid to raise funds for major projects for the hospital, it has outdoored a goodwill ambassador, Kafui Dey, to support the project.

“Our task is huge and our challenges are enormous but with personalities like our ambassador, who in a few minutes will be unveiled to the entire world, we believe the state of Accra Psychiatric Hospital and for that matter mental health in the country would see a facelift with the support of all, especially you the media,” she said.

Mr Dey, a broadcast journalist with over 20 years’ experience, accepting the position, pledged to work to bring in organsations and individuals who would support the health facility.

The hospital on Friday, May 5, 2017 at the Police Social and Fitness Centre behind the police headquarters will be hosting a fundraising dinner, where the goodwill ambassador is expected to raise GH¢500,000.

The amount will be used in refurbishing and purchasing of laboratory equipment such as haemootology analyzer, biochemistry analyzer, drug analyzer and electro-convulsive therapy machine, which are of essence in the treatment of mood disorders.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri