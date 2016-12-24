9 Killed In Gas Explosion At Trade Fair

Alex Segbefia and Dr Bampoe-Addo at one of the wards

The death toll in the gas explosion at the Louis Gas Station, near the Trade Fair Centre last Thursday evening has risen by four.

The four victims, who died yesterday at various hospitals in Accra, bring to nine the deaths recorded from the incident that happened at about 5pm.

Six charred bodies were taken to the Police Hospital after they had been recovered from the inferno.

Another victim passed on at the 37 Military Hospital and two others at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital yesterday morning.

The explosion also injured tens of people who are currently receiving medical attention at various hospitals in the city.

The 37 Military Hospital received 28 victims, out of which four were treated and discharged.

The other 24 are currently on admission with four at the Intensive Care Unit.

While most of the victims have been identified by their families and friends, two of them – William Bansah, 8, and Michael Addo, 6 – are yet to be identified.

The children, who had burns on their faces and hands, could not recall the names of their parents or where they live except William, who said he lives at Block Factory.

The La General Hospital also received 11 victims, out of which four were referred to a tertiary medical facility because of the degree of burns they suffered.

The others are responding to treatment.

The Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital handled six, three of whom were said to have had over 80 percent burns.

The other three suffered from fractures when they were fleeing the scene of the explosion.

Although the total number of victims could not be ascertained from the various hospitals, it was estimated to be 45.

Ministers Visit Victims

The Minister of Health, Alex Segbefia and his deputy, Dr. Victor Bampoe, Thursday night visited the 37 Military, La General and Korle-Bu Teaching Hospitals to assess the conditions of the victims and determine what level of intervention was needed.

The sector minster also followed up with another visit to the other hospitals yesterday morning.

Speaking to the media at Korle-Bu after the visit, Mr. Segbefia said the last batch of the burnt people admitted at the premier hospital was in a critical condition.

Government Support

Mr. Segbefia said government, with direction from President John Dramani Mahama, will bear the total cost of treatment for the victims.

“I implore the management of the hospitals to quickly send the bills as soon as possible for payment to be done,” he instructed.

He said the Korle-Bu Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre had agreed with the hospital’s management to send staff to other health facilities to assist with the treatment.

Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, Director of the unit, confirming the statement of the health minister, said his outfit was willing to send its experts to other hospitals that might need their services.

Giving detailed condition of the victims, Dr Ampomah said one of them had a very bad pelvic fracture because he jumped out of a moving vehicle when the explosion happened.

“Two of the three severely burnt victims had almost 100 percent burns, making their chance of survival very, very low. The other one was about 80 percent,” he said.

Gratitude

Mr. Segbefia seized the opportunity to thank the Almighty God for the lives of those who survived the explosion.

He also expressed his gratitude to the staff of the various hospitals for working hard to resuscitate and stabilize the patients.

“Some even brought in extra nurses and doctors to help with the situation.”

Appeal

Mr. Sgbefia also appealed to the public to help locate the families of the victims who are yet to be identified, especially the two boys at the 37 Military Hospital.

“I ask the Ghanaian community to continue to pray for our victims that they may have a speedy recovery,” he implored.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri