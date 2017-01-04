9 Injured In NDC, NPP Bloody Clash In Suhum

The Victims

Suspected National Democratic Congress (NDC) thugs allegedly went to attack some New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters at Amenhyia in the Suhum Constituency of the Eastern Region Monday night during a victory party. Nine people were reportedly injured.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that a staunch member of the NDC called Abu Monday evening went to Amenhyia to cause confusion at the NPP victory party which infuriated the NPP supporters who reportedly assaulted him. As gathered, Abu went back to Suhum to mobilize the thugs who purportedly came with lethal weapons to attack the NPP merrymakers.

Five of the party’s supporters were said to have been seriously injured in the clash and were rushed to the Suhum Government Hospital for treatment.

DAILY GUIDE learnt that the thugs, after beating up the NPP supporters, followed the victims to the hospital and assaulted them again.

When Opare Ansah, NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Suhum, heard the incident, he reportedly rushed to the hospital to assess the situation but the hooligans allegedly clashed with him and his supporters again as there was an exchanged blows.

The action of the hoodlums was said to have drawn scores of the youth in the town to besiege the hospital and arrested four of the thugs after beating them severely before sending them to the police station.

The said NDC thugs, led by one Sammy Bankye, who were arrested, became unconscious and were sent back from the police station to the hospital to receive treatment.

A statement signed and released by Ayensu Stephen, a deputy communications director of the NPP in the Suhum Constituency, said, “As law-abiding citizens, we reported the case to the Suhum Municipal Command and those wounded were issued with medical forms to seek medication at the Suhum Government Hospital.

“At the police station, these NDC thugs came there in an attempt to stop us from reporting the case to the police. Despite the disturbances they caused at the police station, not a single soul was arrested and detained by the police. From the police station, they proceeded to the Suhum Government Hospital to further attack those who were seeking medication.

“At this point, our youth became fed-up and resisted them with everything in them. We arrested some of the ringleaders and sent them to the police since they failed to carry out their duty. We were later informed by a reliable source that the Suhum crime officer had released or freed these…guys.

“We completely condemn what took place on Monday. The elections are over and NPP members have every right to organise victory parties because we convincingly won the 2016 elections. The little resistance we gave them yesterday should be enough lesson to them.

“We have a country to govern for the next four years. Such aggression and attacks are setbacks and we won’t entertain them further. The people of Suhum deserve some peace and we must all project our efforts towards ensuring a peaceful municipality.”

After the incident, Mr Frederick Opare Ansah officially lodged a complaint with the police, asking for the re-arrest of the NDC thugs who had been freed.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Suhum