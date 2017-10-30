9 Fulani Herdsmen Killed At Kwahu

The DCE presenting the vehicles to the Regional Police Commander

Nine Fulani herdsmen and two brothers from Kwahu have been killed at Dwerebeafe, Aboyan and Mpeamu in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern Region following clashes between the two factions in the bush.

Mahamadu Bahashi, 34, Molansu Osman, 33, and Bube Osman, 23, Sulley Yaw, 28, also known as Yaw Kitiwa, Kwesi Asiama, 45, and his brother Kwesi Boateng, 43, died in the four-day gun battle.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that a farmer and 12-year-old boy are currently on admission at the Kwahu-Atibie Government Hospital with gunshot wounds, while the bodies of the deceased have also been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary pending autopsy.

Solomon Aboagye, the Assembly member for the Hwehwee Electoral Area, who disclosed this to the media, said he had a telephone call three days ago from Mpeam, near Hweehwee that the two brothers failed to return home from their farms that day and urged the youth in the village to organise a search party to look for them the following day.

According to him, the youth found their bodies in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds and later informed the police who travelled to the scene to convey the bodies to the Kwahu Government Hospital morgue at Atibie.

The Fulanis have since been attacking nearby communities, terrorizing residents and destroying properties and farms.

Some residents have blamed the latest attacks on a recent statement by Member of Parliament (MP) for Abetifi, who doubles as Deputy Minister of National Security, Bryan Acheamapong.

The deputy minister asked his constituents to protect themselves from the Fulani herdsmen.

The Minister couldn’t fathom why over 600,000 people living in the community would allow themselves to be cowed by just 300 Fulanis, who go about their duties without any fear.

This, according to pundits, forced the locals to attack the Fulanis which trigged what they term an unending war.

Mr Bryan Acheampong, while addressing an emergency meeting at the Kwahu East District Assembly, advised the cattle owners to transport their livestock to the fodder banks in the Afram Plains to ensure peace in the area.

He said there had been series of meetings and consultations between the chiefs, cattle owners, security personnel and the Fulani herdsmen to find solution to the conflict between the factions but to no avail.

The MP called for police reinforcement from Accra to support the local security personnel to maintain peace and order in the various communities.

Earlier before the emergency meeting, Mr Bryan Acheampong donated a Nissan Navara pick-up to the Kwahu East District Police Command to protect lives and properties in the communities.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area, Isaac Agyapong, who presented the vehicle to the Regional Commander, DCOP Simon Yaw Afeku on behalf of the lawmaker, said the donation formed part of the promises made by Mr Acheampong during the 2016 elections campaign.

The Regional Police Commander, DCOP Simon Yaw Afeu hailed Acheampong for supporting the Kwahu East District Police, describing the gesture as a sign of patriotism and urged the police officer to put the vehicle to good use to serve the communities.

“We want people who are committed to supporting the police so that together we tighten security in Kwahu. The police are facing a number of issues and transport issues are common. Sometimes we’re accused of arriving late at crime scenes, but the government alone can’t solve all the problems. With this vehicle, we hope security will improve in this area,” he said.

DCOP Afeku, however, appealed to people in the country to support efforts by the police through community policing strategies to improve relations between the police and members of the community.

From Daniel Bampoe, Abetifi