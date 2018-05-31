9 Dead In Boat Accident At Kete Krachi

Nine persons have been confirmed dead after a boat they were travelling in was involved in an accident at Kete Krachi in the Volta Region. They were travelling to Sipom, an island.

The incident happened on Wednesday May 30. The owner of the boat Akwasi Aweyeh, who also lost his daughter in the accident, has been arrested by the Police to assist with investigations.

A local reporter Michael Birikorang, reported that the boat which was carrying over 20 passengers mainly traders hit a log in the river.

“The incident happened around 1:45pm on Wednesday when a boat carrying over 20 traders who had come to trade at Okpalima and were returning hit a stick in the water, this led to water entering the boat leading to the sinking of the boat,” he told Accra-based Starr FM.

