83 Detectives Undergo Further Training

COP Prosper Agblor, DCOP Alex Amponsah Asiaman and other senior police officers in a group photograph with participants

Eighty-three police personnel are undergoing a seven-week detective training course at the Detective Training Academy in Accra to improve their skills.

The personnel were drawn from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters and the Accra Regional Police Command.

They would be taken through crime investigations, crime scene management, aspects of criminal law, aspects of criminal procedure and aspects of law of evidence, report writing and others.

Director-General in-charge of CID, COP Prosper Kwami Agblor, said over the years, the department had embarked on vigorous capacity building programmes aimed at enhancing the investigative skills of the detectives to tackle sophisticated, organized and transnational crimes.

He said all over the world, frantic efforts were being made by relevant authorities to reduce crime to its barest minimum.

“There is therefore the need to continue to build the capacity of our detectives to enable them to stay abreast of crime trends.

He therefore urged participants to take their lessons seriously and make the course interactive.

“Considering the pedigree of resource persons available to facilitate the course, the participants should expect nothing but the best.

On his part, the Commandant of the Detective Training Academy, DCOP Alex Amponsah Asiamah, said senior police officers, who are academicians, renowned lawyers and state attorneys would serve as resource persons during the course.

This is the first training this year and there would be six other batches before the end of the year, he added.

“There is an exams organized for the participants and those who fail would be denied their certificates.”

He hinted that five persons did not get their certificates last year and dismissed reports that participants were just passing through the academy.

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey