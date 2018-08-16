80 Youth Complete Leadership Training

The chairman for the event, Rev.Dr.Paul Fynn, addressing the audience.

EIGHTY YOUTH leaders made up of Moslems and Christians have been awarded certificates in ‘Leadership Skills Development’.

The leaders completed a day’s interfaith ‘Youth Leadership’ training programme on the theme “Equipping Today’s Youth for Responsible Leadership”.

The event which took place at the Wisconsin International University College was organized by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints in collaboration with the Evangelical Lutheran Church.

The participants were taken through six carefully designed course modules which were Agency and Accountability, Dress and Appearance, Education, Entertainment and Media, Honesty and Integrity and Physical and Emotional Health.

Dr. Osei Agyeman Bonsu, Director of Public Affairs of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, indicated that the training was intended to help shape the future of the youth to take up their roles as future leaders.

“Adults, especially parents and other groups are worried about the spate of recklessness and indiscipline among the youth and it is for this that our training programme seeks to address, hoping that these leaders will genuinely share their experiences with members of their respective groups as well as put them to practice” he remarked.

He stated: “Today’s youth are the future and hope of our nation, however, they are constantly being bombarded with alien ideas on social life, fashion and eating habits among other things in the name of enhancement but these ideas are very alien to our traditions and belief systems; it is for this reason that we believe they need mentorship in their formative years to make informed decisions to improve their lives.”

According to him, what’s happening among the youth today is a clarion call for parents, the clergy, teachers and interest groups to partner government in addressing the situation so that the nation would be assured of well-composed successors who have integrity to lead the affairs of the nation.

Resource persons, Blessing Ngozi Dickson, Career Services Officer, Wisconsin University, and Bom Kofi Dy-yaka described the event as timely in the wake of current developments where the youth consume anything they come across.

By Solomon Ofori