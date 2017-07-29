80 Ghanaians Deported From Libya

The deportees

At least 80 Ghanaians have reportedly been deported from Libya.

They were said to have been living in the Arab country illegally, officials say.

The deportees arrived at the Kotoka International Airport Thursday night, 27 July.

Reports say quite a number of them had been in prison for as long as eight months before their deportation.

It has been a usual practice by some Ghanaians and nationals from other African countries to cross the Sahara Desert to Libya for ‘greener pastures.’

Dozens don’t even make it to their final destination and perish on the desert.

In April, this year, some 300 Ghanaians in Libya voluntarily returned home.