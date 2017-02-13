8 Perish In Gory Crash

Some of the deceased and the injured

Eight people, including a four-year-old boy, met their untimely death in a gory accident that occurred at Ewusiejoe on the Agona Nkwanta-Takoradi road in the Western Region on Saturday.

It involved a Toyota Hiace mini bus with registration number WR 1955-09 and a Nissan Urvan mini bus with the number CR 894-15.

The Nissan mini bus was traveling from Takoradi towards Tarkwa while the Toyota Hiace was also moving in the opposite direction.

According to eyewitnesses, at about 3pm, the Nissan, with the inscription “Stanbic Bank,” was carrying mourners who were believed to have been returning from a funeral in Takoradi.

On reaching Ewusiejoe, the vehicle reportedly collided with the Toyota in an attempt to overtake another vehicle.

Some of the occupants of the supposed Stanbic Bank vehicle, including the driver, died on the spot while 21 others on board the two vehicles sustained various degrees of injury.

The mortal remains of the eight persons – five females and three males – were deposited at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital for preservation.

The injured were also admitted at the same hospital for medical attention.

DSP Samuel Osei, Agona Nkwanta District Police Commander, who confirmed the accident, said that at about 3:30 pm on Saturday information reached his outfit about the accident.

He said the police rushed to the scene and met eight people dead and 21 injured.

He continued, “The dead bodies were conveyed to the Effia Nkwanta Hospital where the injured are currently receiving medical attention.”

He indicated that snapshots were taken of the deceased persons and deposited at the hospital for identification.

Meanwhile, some of the residents in the area have recommended that that portion of the road be redesigned to minimise the numerous accidents which have been happening on it.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi