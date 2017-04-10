8 Delta Force Members Who Stormed Court Remanded

A Circuit Court in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi has refused bail to the eight members of pro-NPP group Delta Force who stormed a court there last week and freed suspects.

This was after counsel for the accused prayed the court to grant them bail.

The lawyers said their clients were nowhere near the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly Court, therefore, could not have caused the distraction they are being accused.

In view of that, the lawyers requested that they are granted bail in the interest of national security and peace, praying the court should not use remand as a form of punishment.

The Judge whose name has been withheld asked if the Prosecution had anything to say about the request for bail, the prosecution said it had nothing to say, Luv FM’s Erastus Asare Donkor reported.

The bail request of the Defence and the loud silence of the prosecution notwithstanding, the judge remanded the suspects in police custody.

The judge said due to the nature of the case, the bail request cannot be granted.

He has directed that the accused be remanded to reappear in court on April, 18, 2017.

Erastus Asare Donkor, who was in court, reported that the well built men looked sober when they appeared in court.

He said they pleaded not guilty to the charges of rescuing accused persons from lawful custody and disturbing a court.

Erastus also said there were about 20 armed and other plain clothed policemen at the court.

