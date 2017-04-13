8 Delta Force Court Raiders Granted Bail

Eight members of the pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) vigilante group, Delta Force, who appeared before a court on the 10th of April for allegedly assisting 13 of their members to escape remand from court, have been granted bail by a Kumasi High Court.

The bail conditions are GHc 10,000 each with two sureties, and they are also to report to the police CID on Tuesday, April 18, before 3:00 pm.

The eight had been denied bail by a Kumasi Circuit court on Monday, April 10, when they were remanded in police custody.

Their lawyers had argued that, the case was bailable, but the bail plea was turned down by the presiding judge.

The lawyers subsequently took their plea for a bail to the High Court after the denial.

The eight have been charged with disturbing a court session, for resisting arrest, and freeing the 13 persons who were in lawful custody.

The 13 Delta Force members who were freed, were facing charges for raiding the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council and assaulting its coordinator.

The 13 have since been granted bail, and are to reappear before the court on the 20th of April, 2017, after charges of conspiracy to assault a public officer and causing unlawful damage.

They were also granted bail of GHc 10,000 each, with two sureties who must be residents of Kumasi.

Meanwhile, the 13 have already been tried for escaping from court. They were each fined Ghc2,400 each, and made to sign a bond of good behaviour for six months.

-Citifmonline