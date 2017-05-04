7th Edition Of ‘Ghana Meets Naija’ Concert Launched

Shatta Wale

The seventh edition of the ‘Ghana Meet Naija’ musical concert which was introduced seven years ago to celebrate and unite artistes in Ghana and Nigeria was launched last Tuesday at the premises of the Unibank at Kokomlemle in Accra with mouthwatering packages from the sponsors.

‘Ghana Meets Naija’ is perhaps the biggest musical concert on the African continent where the very best of artistes with smashing hits from the two countries are assembled on one platform to entertain thousands of music enthusiasts.

The sixth edition took place last year on May 21 in Accra at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) with a packed crowd; everlasting performances, coupled with mindboggling stagecraft from various top artistes.

Last year, ‘Ghana Meets Naija’ exceeded all expectations and became the biggest and most exciting concert in Ghana.

This year’s edition is scheduled for the same venue, the AICC, on Saturday, May 27. The concert sees Ghanaian artistes pitching against their Nigerian counterparts to determine who has the upper hand in the music industry.

This year, Ghana is fielding some of its top music icons which include Shatta Wale, M.anifest and a host of other winning artistes.

Nigerian artistes billed for the event will be led by Davido of ‘Dami Duro’ fame, Falz, Tiwa Savage, among others.

It is sponsored by uniBank Smile and Mastercard, Alomo Gold, Natural Herbs and Fruits, Paba Cosmetics, the luxurious Tang Palace Hotel, Nasco Mobile, Kasi Express, 7Fold, Emerge Ghana and Maaha Beach Resort.

By George Clifford Owusu