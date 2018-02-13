70 CID, Immigration Personnel Learn New Techniques

DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah, ACP Deborah Campbell, ACP Ofosu Ackaah, other senior police officers in a group photograph with participants

A special investigations training course has been organized for 70 police, military and immigration personnel at the Detective Training School in Accra.

The personnel included two military police personnel, two immigration personnel and 64 personnel from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

The participants would be equipped with the relevant skills during the six-week training course.

At the opening ceremony, the Director General in-charge of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Dankwah, said this is the first training course organized for police detectives this year.

In 2017, the CID started a process to recruit more officers to work as detectives in the various regions to boost investigations.

“The changing trends of crime calls for an ever evolving and comprehensive approach to crime investigations. There is the need for continuous training and retraining of officers to enable them acquire the relevant skills to perform their assigned roles.”

DCOP Tiwaa Addo Dankwah said investigations require a lot of deliberate gathering of requisite evidence.

She averred that effective investigations require officers, who are knowledgeable, hardworking and committed to learning on the job.

“The days of arm chair investigations are long gone and if you are a lazy person, you are at the wrong place.”

On his part, the commandant of the Detective Training School, Superintendent Benjamin Affisah, said during the intense training course, the personnel would be handled by experienced resource persons.

He urged participants to give off their best and comport themselves during the period.

Other senior police officers, who attended the event, included ACP Ofosu Ackaah, Commandant of the Police College, ACP Deborah Campbell, Commandant of the police training school and other senior police officers.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)