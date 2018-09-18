7 School Kids Perish In Gory Accident At Tarkwa

Seven school children between the ages of 3 and 14 of the Learner’s Bridge Academy in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region, have been killed in a gory accident that occurred between Apimanim and Tarkwa on Monday.

The accident occurred when they were returning from school.

Confirming the incident to Citi News, the Tarkwa Divisional Police Commander, DSP Edmond Bosompim said 6 other children, including a teacher, are in critical condition and have been transferred to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

He explained that “at about 4.30pm, one Clement Oduro aged 44 years was in charge of a sprinter bus with registration no, GC 2947-09, driving from Dompim to Ahwetieso, a suburb of Tarkwa with pupils and teachers of Leaders Bridge Acadamy School on board.”

“On reaching a section of the road between Dompim and Bonsa and in a curve, he lost control and veered into the opposite lane and collided with a truck with registration no GT 9135-13 belonging to Shalonis Company limited and driven by Samual Agyei aged 44.”

He said after the collision, 7 pupils aged between 3 and 14 years were rushed to Tarkwa and Agona Nkwanta hospitals but they all died on arrival.

Mr. Bosompim continued that “their bodies have been deposited at Effia Nkwanta and Tarkwa hospital morgue respectively”.

“6 pupils and a teacher are also in serious condition and have been transported to the 37 military hospital and Effia Nkwanta hospital on Ambulances provided by Anglo Gold Iduaprim Tarkwa.”

DSP Edmond Bosompim said the driver of the Sprinter bus is currently on admission at the New Tarkwa Government hospital, whiles the truck driver, Samual Agyei is in police custody at Dompim to assist in investigations.

“Other pupils also sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at various hospitals. Further developments will be communicated,” he added.

Meanwhile, a team made up of the Municipal Chief Executive and the Municipal Education Director and other stakeholders have been visiting parents of the bereaved.

