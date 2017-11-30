7 Escape Death In Another Tema Crash

The mangled vehicles at the scene

Seven persons are battling for their lives following an accident involving four vehicles on the Tema-Aflao Highway yesterday.

People who sustained various degrees of injury were rushed to the Tema General Hospital for treatment.

Two women were said to have fractured their legs.

The accident comes on the heels of last Sunday’s bizarre incident, which led to the death of two brothers at the same spot when some giant boulders fell from a bucket of a tipper truck to crush the deceased who were travelling on board a BMW saloon car.

Chief Superintendent Joseph Owusu-Bempah, the Tema Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), explained that the accident occurred opposite the Allied Filling Station on the dual carriage road at about 5:15 am when a trailer carrying some bags of cement suddenly moved into the lane of a 207 Benz bus with registration number GE 3069 Z carrying passengers from Prampram to Tema.

The 207 bus driver, in an attempt to also avoid ramming the trailer, moved into the lane of OA bus with registration number GT 5311-15 transporting workers of Pioneer Food Cannery (PFC) to the company in Tema.

Unfortunately, a Benz tipper truck with registration number GR 3092 Z loaded with gravel, which was behind, rammed all the vehicles.

The MTTD boss asked the driver of the trailer with registration number AS 368 T, which allegedly caused the accident, to assist the police with investigations.

“We have the registration number, and other features are yet to be determined. We appeal to the owner of the truck to report to the Tema Regional MTTD to assist in investigations,” the police boss said.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema