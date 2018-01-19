7 Cop ‘Killers’ Caged

Inspector Adolph Mutse and Constable Ashinyo

Seven people charged with the murder of two policemen at Drobonso in the Sekyere Afram Plains District of the Ashanti Region early this month, have remanded into custody by the Asokwa District Magistrate’s Court in Kumasi.

Musah Abdulai, 23; Osmanu Issaka, 28; Issaka Mohammed, 21; Jawo Issah, 19; Alhaji Ali Issah, 55; Suleiman Adams, 52 and Aliu Amadu, 26, were refused bail when they made their first appearance at the yesterday.

They are said to be among 10 suspects in the case.

The remaining suspects, who are still at large, are being pursued to face the law.

Inspector Adolph Mutse and Constable Ashinyo were shot dead on the spot at Onwam Mountain on the Kumawu-Drobonso main road on January 11, 2018 when they were returning from night duty at Drobonso Tent City station to Kumawu in a police vehicle, registered GP 2346.

A third officer, G/Constable Enoch Okyere, who survived the attack, was injured in the process and was sent to a hospital for medical attention.

The prosecutor, ACP Okyere Darko, informed the court, presided over by Peter Oppon-Boahen, that the suspects, on January 9, 20018, met at the residence of Suleiman Adams at Techiman in the Brong-Ahafo Region and hatched a plan to attack security personnel, particularly policemen, as a retaliatory action in the war against nomadic herdsmen at Agogo.

According to the prosecutor, Mohammed, at the said meeting, informed his colleagues that Ali Issah, Alhaji Buba and Gariba were some of the cattle owners in the Agogo and Kumawu areas who had been recruited for the alleged operation.

He narrated that the suspects agreed that the modus operandi was to attack security personnel who go on regular patrol duties on the Kumawu-Drobonso road; and Mohammed allegedly offered to fund the operation and promised each participant an amount of GHȼ60,000 in addition to 30 cows.

ACP Darko said Mohammed made an initial payment of GHȼ1,000 to five of the supposed assassins and added that Suleiman Adams also assured them of spiritual support and protection.

On January, 2018, four of the accused persons, in possession of firearms, went to lay ambush at a section of the Drobonso-Kumawu Road, blocked it and attacked a KIA truck and a taxi before robbing the passengers of their properties.

The prosecutor further narrated that when the police patrol team got to the blockade at about 4.30 am, the suspects opened fire on the vehicle, killing the driver, Inspector Adolf Mutse and Constable Prosper Ashinyo instantly.

He intimated that the police later on the same day arrested Musah Abdulah and found on him a shot gun and 12 ammunition.

Musah mentioned that Alhaji Buba and Gariba were the financiers of the operation.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi