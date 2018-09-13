7 Armed Robbers Grabbed At Afram Plains

Seven suspected highway robbers believed to be part of a gang terrorizing residents of Ekye-Amanfrom at Afram plains in the Kwahu South District in the Eastern Region have been apprehended.

The suspected robbers are Omaro Muhammed, 50; Fuseini Idrisu, 45; Omaro Abubakar, 30; Ali Abubakari, 20; Shajo Ahmed, 41; Namatu Aliu, 33; and Manu Luwa, 23.

They were arrested by personnel of the national security following a recent complaint from the people of the area that some police personnel in the area were involved in the robbery activities hence their inability to apprehend any suspected armed robber.

In a petition sent to the Inspector General of Police, David Asante-Apeatu, residents of the area appealed to him to transfer some of the police personnel from the area based on their suspicious attitude.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Ebenezer Tetteh, who briefed the media, confirmed that the suspects were arrested by personnel of the national security.

He said the suspects have been handed over to the Nkawkaw Police for further investigations.

Prior to the arrest of robbers, indigenes of Kwahu Tafo demonstrated to express their displeasure over the inability of the police to make any arrests in the area.

The national security personnel led by ASP Samuel Azugu were then deployed to the area and upon a tip-off, they were able to arrest the seven suspects at Kwahu Amanfrom.

The seven are currently in police custody assisting in investigations.

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey