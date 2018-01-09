$6m NCA Scandal: Mahama ‘Missing’ At Court Trial

John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama was not in court to support past officials of the National Communications Authority (NCA) who are standing trial for wilfully causing financial loss to the state, contrary to earlier reports that he will be in court.



The Daily Guide reported on Tuesday that Mr Mahama will be at the Accra High Court to ‘solidarise’ with the immediate-past Board Chairman of the NCA and four others being tried for fraud-related offences.



But Accra News reporter, Ama Brako Ampofo, who was in court, reported that Mr Mahama was not in court. However, she said several supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were in court to show solidarity.



Meanwhile, the Court presided by Justice Eric Kyei Baffour has granted bail to the remaining two of the five accused persons on trial in connection with the procurement of a $6million monitoring equipment for the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) is concerned.



Former Chief Executive Officer of the NCA, William Tevie and Nana Owusu Esuon, were on Tuesday, 9 January admitted to a $1million bail each with two sureties. They are to surrender their passports to the court registrar.



The two pleaded not guilty to all the counts preferred against them.



The other three appeared in court on 22 December 2017 and were granted $1 million bail each with three sureties and were also to surrender their passports to the court registrar.



They include former Board Chair of the NCA, Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie; Mr George Oppong, a local agent for Infralocks Development Ltd.; and Alhaji Limuna Osman, former Deputy National Security Coordinator.



All five were on 22 December 2017 charged and arraigned for wilfully causing financial loss to the state contrary to section 23(1) and section 179(3)(a) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960, Act 29.



The five were also charged with 16 other offences.

