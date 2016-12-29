Over 6,000 Guests Expected At Akufo-Addo’s Inauguration

More than 6,000 guests are expected at the inauguration ceremony of President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo on January 7, 2017. These will include some heads of states, members of the diplomatic corps and senior citizens.

The inauguration will be held at the Independence Square in Accra. The spokesperson for the president-elect’s side of the transition team, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah at a press briefing on Wednesday, December 28, said the Information Services Department had also began receiving applications from media organizations for accreditation to cover the event.

“Currently, the invitations have gone out to the heads of states and the heads of government agencies that will be joining us for that day.

The Information Services Department is also requesting our friends in the media to also bring in applications for accreditation for the said day.”

“The inauguration of the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic will take place between 10:00pm and midnight on the night of the 6th January to the morning December and 7th January at the parliament house.

About 6,000 guests are expected for the swearing-in of the President-elect and this includes Members of Parliament and all the other state organizers that are required for an event like this one,” he said.

‘Akufo-Addo to be sworn-in as President’ Nana Akufo-Addo will officially be sworn-in as Ghana’s President on 7th January 2016, after winning convincingly in the country’s just ended Presidential elections.

He succeeds the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) John Mahama who served just one term in office. Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will take both the Presidential Oath and Oath of Office, which will be administered by the Chief Justice, Mrs. Georgina Theodora Wood, before an open Parliament.

This will be done in the presence of the new Parliament and its Speaker at the Independence Square. The incoming Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will also take the oath of office.

-Citifmonline