6 Kindergarten Pupils Perish In Classroom Collapse At Breman Gyambra

The collapsed school structure

Six kindergarten pupils of the Breman Gyambra Methodist KG School are reported dead, after their dilapidated classroom block collapsed this [Tuesday] morning. Three other pupils are in a critical condition.

The school is in the Asikuma Odoben-Brakwa District. According to an eyewitness, there were visible cracks on the classroom building. The building collapsed when a class was in session, killing four of the children on the spot. The others died when they were being transported to the Breman Asikuma Government Hospital.

-Citiffmonline