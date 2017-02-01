6 Kids Perish In Collapsed Building

The deceased pupils

Information reaching DAILY GUIDE yesterday indicated that six pupils of the Breman Jamera Methodist School in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa District of the Central Region died after their school building collapsed.

According to an eyewitness, Ebo Sackey, the incident happened at about 9am when they were about to start class.

According to an eyewitness, there were visible cracks on the classroom building.

Mr Sackey hinted that four pupils died on the spot while two died later at Our Lady of Grace Hospital, Breman Asikuma, where the injured were rushed for medical attention.

Three other children who are said to be in critical condition are receiving treatment at the hospital.

Sackey further hinted that the school building, which was in a deplorable state, had many cracks on it – a situation which resulted in the horrific incident.

He indicated that all efforts by the staff to renovate the building proved futile.

It took the intervention of the police and personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to restore calm to the area.

From Sarah Afful, Cape Coast

