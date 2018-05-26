6 Galamsey Operators Busted At Amansie

The suspected galamsey operators

MEMBERS OF Operation Vanguard (OV) joint taskforce have arrested a Chinese and five Ghanaians allegedly indulging in illegal gold mining at two sites in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region.

Li Chin Yun, 44 years old; Kwaku Opoku, 35; Dodzi Agudza, 25; Michael Adjeoda, 24 and Alhaji Baba Musah, 49, were arrested Wednesday at Manso Datano and Tontonkrom following a renewed clampdown against illegal mining (galamsey) by the government.

The suspects were busted in special raids led by the Commander of the taskforce, Col Michael Amoah Ayisi.

Public Relations Officer of Operation Vanguard, Squadron Leader Robison Omane Agyei, told DAILY GUIDE that the taskforce immobilized one excavator and destroyed 17 changfangs at various galamsey sites.

“The team also seized one Toyota Tacoma pick-up with registration number GR 3030 – 11, seven water pumping machines, one generator set and two excavator batteries,” he added.

Squadron Leader Omane Agyei indicated, “All the seized items and the suspects were sent to the Datano Police Station for further investigation and possible prosecution.”

He maintained that FOB West also conducted operations at Bonbondeni, near Asankragwa in the Amenfi West District of the region. The team immobilised some excavators and seized mining equipment.

He called on the general public to continuously provide the taskforce with information on the whereabouts of illegal miners for the team to track them down.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Sunyani