6 Arrested With Pump Action Guns

The suspects and the retrieved weapons

The Gambaga Police have intercepted a Nissan Patrol vehicle with registration number GE 5433- 16, with six occupants, including the driver and one female, heading towards Namong from Tamale.

A search conducted in the vehicle led to the retrieval of six pump action guns and 130 cartridges.

The suspects have been detained while the items are in police custody.

It is believed that the suspects were plotting to wage war on the residents of Yunyoo.

Owing to the creation of a new district from the Bunkpurugu-Yunyoo district – the capital of which is expected to be at Yunyo – some youth at Namong reportedly fired guns at the residents of Bunkprugu.

Unconfirmed reports revealed that the day before the attacks, some political bigwigs gathered the people of Namongo and informed them that documents they had sighted revealed that the newly created district in the constituency had been named Yunyoo-Nasuan.

Sources in the Yunyoo community indicated that the unidentified gunmen fired shots into the community at about 4:00 am and fled before the arrival of the police.

Residents of Yunyoo believe that the attacks were part of plans to make Yunyoo appear as a flash point, making it unsuitable for the district capital.

According to Osman Dawuda, a resident, the development had affected economic activities in the area and also kept students away from school.

He said, “We are reliably informed and convinced that big politicians from Namongo are behind the attacks, as they always wanted the district capital to be in their constituency, Namongo.”

From Eric Kombat, Gambaga