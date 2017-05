John Mensah

Ghana’s first 5km Obstacle Course Race is set to rock the Teshie Military Academy and Training School tomorrow at 5:30 am.

The all day fitness festival is arranged by the Ascent (Become a better you) is aimed at promoting healthy lifestyle.

Former Black Stars captain John Mensah is playing a key role in the event and would be the Special Guest.

At stake for those who will excel are bicycles, mobile phones, sports equipment, surfline devices and sports bags.

From The Sports Desk