57 Fake NS Personnel Arrested In Tamale

The Acting Executive Director of the National Service Secretariat (NSS), Mustapha Ussif, has disclosed that 57 persons who posed as National Service personnel have been arrested in Tamale, the Northern Regional capital, and are currently under police investigation.

According to him, payment was delayed due to some technical hitches and inconsistencies in the process of authentication and validation of all national service personnel across the country.

Mr Mustapha Ussif indicated that the exercise was necessary as it had exposed a number of irregularities.

In a statement, he said all national service personnel who did not partake in the biometric registration exercise were not captured for payment of the September, 2017 allowance.

All such people have therefore been asked to visit the designated centres in Accra, Kumasi, or Tamale without any further delay, to complete their biometric registration for their names to be validated for payment of allowances due them.

Meanwhile, management of the NSS has appealed to the public to assist it by providing information on imposters to the security agencies.

The National Service Secretariat has announced payment of allowances for 58,000 service personnel in the public sector for the month of September, 2017.

About 8,000 others have their allowances on hold and are under investigation over suspicion of impersonation and disqualification.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale