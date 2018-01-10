52.7% Of Ghanaians’ll Vote for NPP If Elections Were Held Today – Survey

Majority of Ghanaians have said that they will vote for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) if elections were held today.



52.7 percent of Ghanaians indicated that they will vote for the NPP while 33.1 percent say their votes will go for the NDC, according to a survey by the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana.



After one year in office government received an approval rating of 62 percent.



5000 respondents from 250 electoral areas and 50 constituencies from the 10 regions participated in the survey.



The respondents were of the view that policy implementation by government has been satisfactory. Majority of the respondents were of the view that government has also demonstrated its capacity to deal with some of the challenges confronting the NPP administration led by President Nana Akufo-Addo. They however expressed reservations on issues concerning unemployment and others.



Dr Bossman Asare, Head of the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana said 56 percent of the people interviewed said “they voted for the NPP” in the 2016 general elections and “almost 36 percent said they voted for the NDC”.



The decision of the respondents was driven mainly by the Free SHS Programme of the NPP with close to 77.6 percent indicating that despite the challenges they support government for the implementation of the policy in the first year.



64.5 percent of the respondents were in favour of the implementation of the Office of the Special Prosecutor even though there were reservations about the individual who will occupy the position and his or her neutrality.



