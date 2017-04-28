500kg Of Cocaine Missing At Tema Port

The Finder newspaper is reporting that Ghana’s image in the comity of nations has once again been heavily dented as the country failed another major test in the fight against drugs.

According to the paper, 10 bags of suspected cocaine, each weighing 50kg (500kg in all) hidden in a consignment of rice with an estimated street value of about $30million, have vanished from the Tema Port under mysterious circumstances.

Officers under whose watch this happened are still at post at the Tema Port, the paper added.

According to our sources, a ship carrying some containers with cocaine on board arrived at the Tema Port in December 2016, but the suspected cocaine vanished before February 23, 2017 when all stakeholders conducted compulsory tests on the container.

It is learnt that K9 Dogs which are specially trained to detect cocaine confirmed traces of cocaine in the said container while UK’s Operation Westbridge also conducted sampling by the use of itemisers which also confirmed trace of cocaine.

-Starrfmonline