50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians 2017 announced

Finalists for Avance Media’s 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians ranking 2017, honouring distinguished young Ghanaians, have been announced.

The 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians ranking recognises distinctive service across 10 different categories: Business, Entertainment, Law and Governance, Leadership and Civil Society, Lifestyle, Media, Personal Development and Academia, Science and Technology, Sports and Social Enterprise and Philantrophy.

Winners will be announced on 8th January, 2018.

The Avance Media’s Most Influential Young Ghanaian rankings is one of the respected system that honours youth excellence in Ghana. The 2017 Ghana ranking is the third in the series.

Previous editions have ranked investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas as the Most Influential Young Ghanaian for 2015 and 2016.

CEO of Avance Media, Prince Akpah explains that “This year’s influential young Ghanaian is someone whose work has undoubtedly had a positive impact in Ghanaian life. The nominees have all excelled in their various endeavors, working to improve the lives of others, through hardwork, personal sacrifice and in most instances, made bold and brave commitments.”

Public voting has officially opened on gh.avancemedia.org to determine the overall 2017 Most Influential Young Ghanaian, and winners for the 10 categories.

Similar rankings by Avance Media and partners are currently ongoing in Cameroon, Tanzania, Nigeria, South Africa, DR Congo and Kenya.

Here is the full list of the 2017 Nominees

Business (in partnership with TANOE Business)

David Asare Asiamah (Agro Mindset Ltd) Derrydean Dadzie (DreamOval Ltd) Nana Appiah Mensah (Zylofon Media) Philip Mensah (OmniBank Ghana) Roberta Annan (Roberta Annan Consulting)

Entertainment (in partnership with WatsUp TV)

Lydia Forson (Actress) Sarkodie (Musician) Shatta Wale (Musician) Stonebwoy (Musician) Wiyaala (Musician)

Law & Governance

Francisca Oteng Mensah (MP) Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (MP) Kow Essuman (Lawyer) Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (MP) Alexander Afenyo-Markin (MP)

Leadership & Civil Society (in partnership with Abjel Communications)

Kosi Yankey (NBSSI) Gideon Danso (EWC) Nii Kotei Dzani (Council of State) Peter Akai Anum (HOSA Awards) Senyo Hosi (COBD)

Lifestyle

Ameyaw Debrah (Blogger) Ebenezer Nana Yaw Donkor (Blogger) Elorm Beenie (Blogger) Hamamat Montia (Model) Senyuiedzorm Awusi Adadevoh (Photographer)

Media

Abigail Ashley (UTV Ghana) Berla Mundi (EIB Network) Nana Aba Anamoah (EIB Network) Peace Hyde (Forbes Africa) Seth Kwame Boateng (Multimedia Group)

Personal Development & Academia

Albert Kusi (LEC Foundation) Brian Amoateng (Brian Amoateng Outreach Ministries) Jeff Bassey (Graduate Training Institute) Ibrahim Mustapha (Public Speaking Institute) Richmond Kwame Frimpong (Beige Academy)

Science & Technology

Godwin Martey (Websoft Solutions) Kane Mani (Origgin) Laud Anthony Basing (Incas Diagnostic Services Limited) Nicholas Bortey (Liranz) Sesinam Dagadu (Snoocode)

Sports (in partnership with Goal.com)

Akwasi Frimpong (Athlete) Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor FK) Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) Dede Ayew (West Ham United) Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus)

Social Entreprise & Philanthropy

Ama Duncan (The Fabulous Woman Network) Caritas Aryee (Tatas and Friends Foundation) Elijah Amoo Addo (Food For All Africa) Ivy Barley (Developers in Vogue) Regina Agyare (Soronko Foundation)

The 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians ranking is organised by Avance Media in partnership with Goal.com, ReputationPoll.com, Abjel Communications, WatsUp TV, TANOEBusiness.com, News for Africa Online, My Naija Naira, Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH, CliqAfrica, Pulse Ghana, Africa Feeds, and CELBMD Africa.

Source: Africa Youth Awards