5 Sustained Gunshots At NPP Polls

An 11-year-old girl is currently battling for her life at the Akim Oda Government Hospital after she was shot during an attack at the Akyem-Akroso residence of Asene Manso-Akroso NPP chairman in the Eastern Region.

Five persons, including the girl, were reportedly caught in the crossfire last Friday between the constituency Chairman Frank Anim Bediako and some irate youth of the ruling party over disagreements on the ongoing polling station election of the party.

The men, some well-built, allegedly disrupted a meeting between the top hierarchy of the party and some aggrieved delegates over the omission of some names on a polling station register in the constituency.

The Oda Municipal Police Commander, Samuel Ntoso, confirmed the incident and said the police was investigating the incident.

NPP Chairman

The constituency chairman later explained to DAILY GUIDE that the attack happened at about 4:00 pm while he was about to hold a meeting with about 40 polling station executives.

According to him, his residence was suddenly besieged by a crowd numbering about 400 men, saying they were mainly NPP youth who started attacking his residence “believing that I was attempting to rig the process to elect polling station executives on the claims that, I was allowing voting in my house.”

The constituency chairman strongly denied the allegations that he masterminded the gunshots.

He explained he had called for the meeting to discuss a public sensitisation plan on an impending road construction and they were going to talk about how the constituency was having its fair share of the ongoing development in the country.

The meeting, he said, was also to find ways to help secure a place to keep equipment of the contractor who had called him three days ago to announce his impending arrival.

The angry youth who went on rampage burnt worn-out car tyres and smashed the chairman’s vehicle glass windows and deflated his car tyres.

Currently, the police are yet to make any arrest as tension remains high in the area.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Akyem-Akroso