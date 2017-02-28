5 Mourners Perish

Five female mourners from a funeral at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region who were on their way to Accra, met their untimely death at Akyem Anyinisi junction, a community along the Accra-Kumasi highway Sunday evening.

The mourners as gathered, were trapped in a saloon car when their vehicle rammed into a faulty truck parked on the highway.

Sources indicated that the saloon car in which they were travelling in an effort to avert a collision with a Hundyai vehicle heading from Accra to Kumasi and ran into the stationary truck.

Travelers from Kumasi, Sunyani, Tamale, Wa, among others, to Accra and those from Accra and heading to Kumasi and its surrounding towns became stranded as the road was blocked on both lanes due to the accident.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Akyem Apedwa