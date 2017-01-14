5 Grabbed For Seizing AMA Tickets At Makola

The suspects in police custody

Five scrap dealers from Agbogbloshie in Accra, have been arrested by the Accra Regional police for allegedly attacking revenue collectors from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and seizing their monies and tickets.

The suspects are Musah Muheep, 25; Issahaku Sulemana, 32; Abdulai Mohammed, 41; Adam Mahama, 39 and Sulemana Issahaku, 32.

The suspects, according to the police, also assaulted the revenue collectors at the CMB and Makola markets last Thursday.

Briefing the media, ASP Effia Tenge, Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, said the incident occurred at about 10:30 am last Thursday morning.

Police had information about their activities and arrested them at the Makola market for preventing the revenue collectors from issuing toll tickets to traders.

In the process, the suspects allegedly managed to collect an amount of GH¢2,000 from them.

The suspects are yet to be processed for court.

In a related development, the Inspector General of Police, John Kudalor, has charged all regional, district and divisional commanders to arrest any person or group of persons who attack party opponents or vandalize state or private property.

He has also tasked the police to conduct investigations and search for runaway perpetrators of these acts.

Giving the breakdown on the number of persons arrested after the December 7 elections, believed to be members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Superintendent Cephas Arthur, Director of the Police Public Affairs Directorate, said the police in the Brong-Ahafo Region apprehended three persons, including Mark Tetteh, an assemblyman; Amos Asare, and Bismark Baafi for being behind the acts.

In the Central Region, four persons – Isaac Issah, Richmond Biney, Mark Akolgo and Alhassan Agameti Attah – were arrested for being involved in some attacks and reprisal attacks at Twifo Praso.

“Their accomplices, including Bossman Osei Hayman, district chief executive; Atto Amoah, former Member of Parliament and five others were put before court,” the police officer said.

He said two persons who seized the Tuobodom tollbooth were also apprehended and put before court.

Touching on the seizure of the Mamobi toilet facility, the Police PRO said the Nima police apprehended three persons who are assisting in investigation.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey