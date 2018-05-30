5 Foreign Robbers Grabbed In Volta

The Volta Regional Police Command has arrested five alien armed robbers who are reported to be terrorizing citizens who commute between Kpando Municipality and Biakoye District of the Volta Region.

According to drivers and traders who use the route often, the arrest was a huge relief as it has saved them from months of attacks and terror.

The arrest was announced in a press statement issued by the Volta Regional Police Command. It identified the arrested suspects as; Abukari Sumaina, a Nigerian national aged 25, Agrosa Komla, a 19-year-old Togolese, Yakubu Bube, 28 years and Sulemana Rashidi, 22 years both Benin nationals, and 20-year-old Ibrahim Seidu.

The five, according to the release, staged their last robbery on the Kpando – Kwamikrom road. In the process of the robbery, they shot 45-year-old Henry Vorsah, the driver of the vehicle they were robbing. Passengers also had their fair share of beatings while their belongings were forcibly taken.

Fortunately, the Police on duty at Agbenoxoe on the outskirts of Kpando and at the entrance of Nkonya were alerted. They swiftly mobilized and move in to save the situation.

On getting to the scene, they were met with a fierce shootout from the robbers. The robbers on realizing they were being overpowered fled into a nearby bush, leaving behind a locally manufactured single barrel shot gun, a flash light, and a knife.

The Police later had an information which led to the arrest of the five foreigners between Nkonya and Abotoase. They are expected to be arraigned this week.

In another development, a 30 year old male suspect was shot to death at Kwamikrom Quarters when he opened fire on the police who had gone there to arrest him after a tip-off.

After a search in the deceased’s room, the Police retrieved one locally made pistol with one spent mini BB cartridge in the chamber and one live mini BB cartridge.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)