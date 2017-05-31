5 Drug Peddles Arrested

The suspects and the drugs confiscated

The Western Regional Office of the Pharmacy Council is leaving no stone unturned to clamp down on itinerant drug peddling business which is becoming a common phenomenon in some parts of the region.

Most of the drugs being sold by the drug peddlers are purportedly meant for the enlargement of male organs and female buttocks.

The Pharmacy Council is the only the body mandated to regulate the sale of medicines in the country.

However, of late, the council had observed with grave concern the increase in itinerant drug peddling business across the country, and had vowed to clamp down on their operations.

The Western Regional Pharmacy Council has, therefore, mounted an operation in collaboration with the police, during which five Nigeriens allegedly trading in contraband and over the counter medicines were arrested.

The five were apprehended in the Prestea Huni-Valley District of the Western Region.

One Ghanaian woman who escaped had her wares running into thousands of Ghana cedis confiscated.

ASP Simon Deta, the Huni-Valley District Crime Officer, in an interview with journalists, stated that the suspects were arrested after a swoop by the Western Regional Office of the Pharmacy Council with the support of the police.

He emphasized that the five arrested would be investigated and prosecuted.

ASP Simon Deta warned that other foreign nationals engaged in illegal drug peddling in the country would also be arrested.

“I want to assure that foreign nationals involved in this illegal trade of medicines will not be spared when caught,” he added.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi