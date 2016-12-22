5 Dead In Gas Explosion Behind Trade Fair

Scenes from the explosion behind Trade Fair Center

Five people are reported to have been burnt beyond recognition at a gas explosion at the Louis Gas Station behind the International Trade Fair Centre in Labadi in Accra near the Zenith University.

According to the Adom FM News Editor, Samuel Duwuona, residents heard a loud bang and ran out to safety. The gas station’s explosion was too high it caught the high tension cable.

The officers of the Ghana National Fire Service so far have three fire tenders trying to put the fire out. The raging fire was too intense they had to go for a refill of some of their cars to fight the fire.

Officers of the police service are also reported to be at the scene trying to control the crowd some of whom are threatening to go closer to catch a sight of the fire.

There has been a blackout in the area but it has not been confirmed if the transformer near the gas station was the cause of the explosion.

Photos below:

-Myjoyonline