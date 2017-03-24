5 Chinese, 4 Ghanaians Arrested For Galamsey On Ankobra River

The Marine Police Unit and other security officials from Western Region have arrested nine (9) persons for illegally mining on the Ankobrah River.

The nine – five Chinese and four Ghanaians were arrested by the police at while dredging the bed of the river for gold.

Adom TV’s Okyeame Amoako Darkwa who was with the combined security force when they stormed the hub of the miners said the illegal miners made use of 34 heavy duty dredging machines.

According to him, the galamseyers used the heavy dredging machines as their homes.

“They deposited the leftover of their foods into the river and also excreted into the river body as well…,” he said.

The nine have been taken to the Takoradi for questioning.

-Adomonline