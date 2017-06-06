5 BECE Candidates Absent From Ridge Experimental Examination Centre

Some of the candidates writing the RME paper at Ridge Experimental JHS, Sunyani

Five candidates could not take part in the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) that started yesterday at Ridge Experiential Junior High School (JHS) in Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region.

The supervisor at the centre, Andres Offei told DAILY GUIDE that the absentees, comprising three boys and two girls, gave flimsy excuses.

A girl staying with a pastor is said to have left the area with the pastor who has been transferred. The rest fell sick so I cannot tell whether they will report tomorrow for the rest of the papers or not, he added.

Though the supervisor did not give their names, Mr Offei said the students were from St Patrick Catholic School, Sunyani, St Joseph R/C School, Kroasuah, Adventist Preparatory School, Sunyani, All Saint Preparatory School, Sunyani and Kyiribogya JHS Sunyani.

Candidates from 11 schools, he said, would take part in the exanimations at the centre.

In a related development, two students failed to take part in the BECE at Womanahiniso in the Asutifi South District of the region.

In all, 43,744 candidates took part in BECE in the Brong Ahafo Region, comprising 23,311 males and 20,411 females.

According to reports, the students wrote the English, Religious and Moral Education papers with ease.

The Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh and Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Sunyani, Ama Richardson Kumi went round the various centres to obtain first-hand information and encourage the students not to engage in examination malpractices.