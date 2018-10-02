4th Edition Of Celebrity Work-Out Held

Celebrity Workout

The biggest sports and entertainment keep-fit event, ‘Celebrity Work-Out’, was held on Saturday morning at the Aviation Social Centre in Accra.

The September edition, which is the fourth, saw Stephen Appiah, Prince David Osei, Efya Odo, among many others, engage the public in a series of aerobics and work-out drills, which lasted for almost two hours.

After the work-out session, participants were given the opportunity to interact with some celebrities.

They were also refreshed with assorted items from the sponsors.

The May edition of the ‘Celebrity Work-Out’ was powered by Primeval Media’s, one of the fastest growing digital marketing and event companies in Ghana.

It was sponsored by UMB, Beautiful Beneath, HR Consults, Royce, Awake Mineral Water, Chiltern Ghana Limited, Pork Office, Itel Phones and Infinix.