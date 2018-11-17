41 Drug Peddlers Nabbed

FORTY-ONE suspected drug peddlers are languishing in the cells of the Tema Regional Police Command for allegedly engaging in narcotic peddling.

The suspects, including a couple, were arrested yesterday morning at Community Five Thousand (5, 000) – a popular slum in the Meridian Area of Tema – which is known to be criminals’ den.

Exhibits retrieved from suspects included quantities of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis (Indian hemp), assorted mobile phones and other personal effects.

In a press release issued on November 15, 2018, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Joseph Benefo Darkwah, the Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the Tema Regional Police Command, explained that the special operation was a dawn swoop led by the Tema Regional Operations Commander, DSP Martin Iningan.

“The operation was conducted at Community One – an area popularly known as Five Thousand, and it’s well known for phone-snatching, drug-peddling and other criminal activities within the community.

“The suspects are being screened and profiled after which identification parade will be conducted by the Command. The public is invited to partake in the identification exercise. Those found culpable will be arraigned,” DSP Darkwah added.

He continued: “The suspects are in police custody assisting investigation while the dried leaves have been forwarded to the Police Forensic Laboratory for examination”.

The Tema Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr. Akrofi-Oyirifi Edward Johnson, appealed to the general public to continue to volunteer credible information to the police, especially the hideouts of criminals for prompt action to be taken against them.

He reiterated that such operations would be carried out regularly to get rid of drug dealers and other criminals within the metropolis and its environs.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema