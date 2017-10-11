400 Gas Stations Located In Residential Areas

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, a Deputy Ministry of Information, has said about 400 gas stations are located in residential areas across the country.

Meanwhile, the President has stated that the government would soon come out with a policy intervention to address the frequent gas explosions.

Both the President and Mr Nkrumah made their statements following the Atomic Junction gas explosion, which occurred on Saturday night.

Seven persons have been confirmed dead, while 132 sustained various degree of injuries in the multiple explosions that started from the Mansco Gas Station and extended to the adjacent Total Filling Station.

Sixty four of the injured persons were treated and discharged, while 68 are still receiving medical treatment in six different health facilities.

Some of the health facilities treating victims of the explosion are the Pentecost Hospital in Madina, 37 Military Hospital, Ridge Hospital and the Police Hospital.

The venue of the disaster has been condoned off by security agencies, while investigations are ongoing to establish the cause of the explosion.

Officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Police Service and other security agencies have set up post at the place to prevent intruders.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and some government officials visited the scene of the disaster on Sunday to assess the situation.

Dr Bawumia assured Ghanaians that the government would implement stringent policies to resolve the matter.

Some members of the public, in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Sunday, were unanimous in their call for the government to be serious with the matter and resolve the phenomenon once and for all.

Kwasi Eshun, who lives close to a gas filling station at Gbawe in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, expressed fear about his safety and that of his family in view of the frequent gas explosions.

He suggested that gas filling stations be taken away from residential areas, while the National Petroleum Authority and Environmental Protection Agency undertook constant monitoring to check safety standards of those facilities to forestall future occurrence.

Ghana has recorded eight major explosions in three years from 2014.

Six of them occurred in the Greater Accra Regions, while the Western and Central Regions have recorded one each.

GNA