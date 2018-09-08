40 SHS Run Double Track System In BA

FORTY OUT of 80 senior high schools in the Brong Ahafo Region have been selected to run the double-track system which takes effect from 11th September, 2018.

This was disclosed to DAILY GUIDE in an interview with the Regional Director of Ghana Education Service, Peter Attafuah, on Thursday.

As a result, 33,238 qualified students have been placed in these schools. According to the regional director, the schools are ready to admit students to begin the novelty system, saying headmasters, headmistresses, school accountants among other relevant stakeholders, including tutors, have been trained on what to do when the ‘green’ students finally arrive.

Explaining how the system works, he said all students who passed all subjects including Mathematics and English and have been selected by one of five SHSs they chose should dial *713*243 to enable them buy a placement pin code that costs GH¢5. They should log onto www. cssps.gov.gh, enter a 10-digit-index number, add 18 (year of completion) and enter the pin code details. The student should then click on ‘submit’ and wait for a placement form to show up for printing. The student can now go to the school that has selected him or her.

He added: “If the colour on the form is green, then it means such a student is part of those who are to begin school on 11th September. On the other hand, if the colour is gold then one has to wait to begin school on November 8, 2018”.

Those who were not selected automatically should do what is called self-placement. This means unplaced students should go to schools with vacancies and select schools of their choice.

Dr. Peter Attafua praised the government for the double-track system saying it was going to create more space in the schools unlike the congestion that was witnessed last year during the commencement of the free SHS system, adding “this is because all double-track schools were asked to submit total number of students they could accommodate and the number given to them would be divided into two for the double-track system”.

He indicated that any student who failed in either Mathematics or English had failed completely; such a student would not get placement hence he or she would need to take the BECE again.

danielyaodayee@yahoo.com

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani