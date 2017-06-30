4 Tema Murderers Grabbed

Denis Boakye Innoce, alias Asu, who was said to have killed the scrap dealer and the three allege killers of the lotto agent.

Three out of six suspected armed robbers, who allegedly robbed and killed a 31-year-old lotto agent at Atadeka, a suburb of Zenu in the Kpone-Katamanso District of the Greater Accra Region, have been nabbed by the Police in Tema.

The names of the culprits were given as Zakari Abdulai, aka Zak, a 35-year-old trader, who happens to be the leader of the robbery gang, Dramani Seidu, 23, aka Great Khali, a labourer, and Kwesi Joshua Saed, 20, aka Joe, commercial motor rider, commonly called okada.

The suspects were said to have admitted taking part in the robbery.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Joseph Benefo Dankwah, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Tema Police Command, narrated that the deceased was killed on May 27, 2017 at about 8:00pm when he and his colleague agents were about to close for the day.

According to him, the armed robbers, who were six in number and on motorbikes, parked at about 200 metres away from the crime scene, while the three pillion riders armed with two double barreled guns, one pistol and Taser attacked the agency, killing the victim before speeding off on their motorbikes.

ASP Joseph Benefo Darkwah further stated that the armed robbers took GH₵14,000 and five mobile phones.

He said the police consequently launched an investigation into the incident, adding that on June 22, 2017, intelligence led to the discovery of hideout of the three suspects implicated in the robbery at Tema and Ashaiman.

Items found on them, according to the police, were one taser, three 39mm bullets, one 8mm bullets, three BB cartridges, three SIM cards, four wrappers of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, and cash of GH₵2,768.00.

According to him, the suspects were arraigned before court on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, but pleaded not guilty to two charges of conspiracy to commit crime to wit robbery and robbery which were leveled against them.

He added that the suspects have since been remanded into prison custody to reappear on later date to permit further investigations into the matter.

In a related development, police intelligence has led to the arrest of one Dennis Boakye Innocence alias Asu, aged 19, purported to be implicated in the murder of one Wahab Mohammed, 49, a scrap dealer at the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) traffic light.

He allegedly killed another person at a Forex Bureau at Community 4, Tema.

According to the police, the suspect was apprehended on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at a popular club at Ashaiman.

He is currently in police custody assisting in investigations.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema