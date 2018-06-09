4 Soldiers Involved In Illegal Operation At Wassa Akropong Dismissed

The suspects

The Ghana Armed Forces has sanctioned the five soldiers who were involved in the recent illegal operations in the Wassa Akropong area on May 30, 2018.

Apart from one of them, who was sentenced to 60 days detention and a reduction in rank from Corporal to Private, the remaining four soldiers were all sentenced to 90 days detention with consequential penalties, including release from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) for services no longer required, after serving their sentences.

A statement issued by Colonel E. Aggrey-Quashie, Director of Public Relations at the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) gave the names of the soldiers and their numbers as 197533 Cpl Mensah S, 199442 Cpl Nkuah P, 199499 Cpl Owoo, SB, 203225 L/Cpl Boateng SY and 203538 L/Cpl Obeng S.

The statement said they were tried by a Disciplinary Board in accordance with Ghana Armed Forces Rules and Regulations.

It said: “The Military High Command wishes to once again assure the general public that under no circumstance will it condone any unprofessional conduct by any member of the Ghana Armed Forces.”

Meanwhile, the zeal with which ‘Operation Vanguard’ is being prosecuted will be maintained and will not in any way be affected by this isolated incident, the statement added.

–Graphic.com.gh