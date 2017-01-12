4 More Regions Coming

President Nana Addo Dankwa AKufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday gave a major boost to his campaign promise of creating new regions in the country when he announced the creation of a new administrative entity called Ministry of Regional Re-organisation and Development.

The ministry is expected to be headed by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Okere, Dan Kwaku Botwe.

At a press conference at the Flagstaff House in Accra to announce his second batch of ministerial nominees, the president mentioned the Western, Brong-Ahafo, Northern and Volta Regions as those likely to be affected after a referendum.

The Western-North Region is expected to be carved out of the present Western Region, another out of the Brong Ahafo Region, the Northern and the proposed Oti Region from the Volta Region.

He has since tasked the Minister-designate, Dan Botwe, to oversee the process leading to the fulfillment of this major campaign promise of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), if approved by parliament.

The new ministry is also expected to restructure governance in the country and supervise processes leading to the fulfillment of the president’s campaign promise of making the positions of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCE) electable.

Speaking at the press briefing, President Akufo-Addo, stressed the belief that “the process of devolution of power will require that we look again at the regional structures of our country, all with the aim of trying to promote rapid development of Ghana.”

Whiles he admitted to the fact that the constitutional requirement for the creation of regions is stringent, he noted, “When you come to the consultative process with the people, you are talking about 50% of those who are affected by the decision, having to come out to vote.”

Out of that, he indicated that 80% must approve the demand for the creation of the region.

He deems it a major exercise since the decision to create a new region cannot be merely effected with the stroke of a pen.

This is the reason why he has decided to choose Dan Botwe who he said has extensive experience in mass mobilization to lead the process.

“He is going to need the support not just of the cabinet, of the government but the party, its machinery and to the extent possibly, cobbling together all the coalitions to make this thing happen,” the president declared.

The government intends to go through the processes by the middle of 2018.

From Charles Takyi-Boadu, Flagstaff House