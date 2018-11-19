4 Police Officers Shot At Nsuta

The injured Cops

FOUR police officers, including the Asiwa District Police Commander, ASP Dennis Boateng, and a civilian have been shot in an incident at Tufourkrom near Nsuta in the Bosome Freho District of the Ashanti Region.

The police personnel were responding to a call from the Tufourkrom community for the arrest of a murder suspect and were returning to their base, using the vehicle of the Bosome-Freho District Assembly, when they were attacked by a group of gunmen, yesterday.

The victims were ASP Dennis Boateng, Corporal Samuel Achina, Community Police Assistant (CPA) Samuel Antwi and CPA Emmanuel Agyemang and one Kennedy Obeng said to be the driver of the Assembly.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that the gunmen, suspected to be armed robbers, had blocked the road and laid ambush when the law enforcers got to the scene, opening fire on them.

While other victims sustained various degrees of non-fatal gunshot wounds, ASP Dennis Boateng was said to have been shot in the neck by the blood thirsty hoodlums.

He and his colleagues were rushed to the New Edubiase Government Hospital, which later referred ASP Boateng to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi for further treatment due to his condition. The other victims, according to reports, were treated and discharged.

Meanwhile, three people, including a teenager, had been arrested in connection with the shooting incident at the Tufourkrom community.

Those arrested are Marcus Annan, 20, Emmanuel Sekyere, 27 and Emmanuel Appiah, 17. Marcus was arrested at the scene in possession of one single barrel gun with 3 AAA cartridges, while the two others were apprehended later after bolting from the scene.

The officers had gone into the Tufourkrom community near Nsuta following the murder of one Moses Obodai. It was not clear whether the law enforcement officers arrested the suspected murderer prior to the incident.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi