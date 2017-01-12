4 People Shot In NPP, NDC Clash At Ejura

Scenes from the clash

At least four people have been shot in Ejura in the Ashanti region following a clash between members of the New Patriotic Party and the opposition National Democratic Congress over the school feeding program.

According to Ultimate FM’s Isaac Bediako Justice, all major roads in the town have been blocked by the feuding party members.

The dispute started after some irate NPP members stormed the various public schools in the town to stop the school feeding caterers from cooking for the pupils. They are demanding that contracts with the caterers be cancelled so they can take charge since it is their government in power.

The injured are currently receiving treatment at the Ejura Government Hospital.

The development comes on the back of similar takeovers in various parts of the country following the inauguration President Akufo-Addo.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev. Emmanuel Asante has called on the President to strongly condemn the lawless and violent takeovers of state facilities by some suspected members of his party.

According to Rev. Asante, the government and Police must ensure that the lawless behavior of the suspected NPP members are immediately curtailed before it gets out of hand.

“The Police must act, the government must act, I know that right at the moment they [government] are saddled by all sorts of responsibilities but these are the very things that can cause diversion so the sooner we nib it in the bud the better,” Rev. Asante told Naa Dedei Tettey on Starr Today on Wednesday.

